Gardena Buddhist Church was established in 1926 by Japanese immigrants in the Gardena Valley of Southern California. For the past 95 years, the church has worked to help spread the Jodo Shinshu Buddhist tradition and also serve as a bridge to our community.

The recent pandemic has impacted many of our activities enjoyed by our members and community, both spiritually and socially. Fujimatsuri was one of our biggest fundraisers to help support our religious services, senior citizen community social service, and youth organizations. This is the third year in a row that we are not able to hold our annual Fujimatsuri fundraiser.

But, we have great news! We are excited to announce that we are hosting an online auction to help support our various programs!

The items being auctioned were donated by our church members, the community at large as well as estates in hopes that the temple would benefit. Some of our collectible donations are no longer available in Japanese American gift stores. However, they can be found at our auction such as beautiful art pieces, craft art, gift items, antiques, collectibles, glass, crystal and hollowware, dolls, lacquerware, dinner ware and lots more!

The temple closure and cancellation of our major fundraisers pre-COVID has caused a significant impact on our temple finances. Please help us to continue the legacy of the Gardena Buddhist Church by participating in this 2022 auction.

We hope that the items in our auction would bring enjoyment to you and your family. The bidding will start on April 17 at 7 a.m. PT and bidding ends on May 1 at 7 p.m. PT. Visit at http://gardenabuddhistchurch.org for more information on Gardena Buddhist Church and the Fujimatsuri Online Auction.