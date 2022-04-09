The Little Tokyo Historical Society is partnering with Panda Express for a nationwide online fundraiser on Friday, May 6, all day.

Panda Express will donate 28 percent of sales proceeds to LTHS. Make sure to apply fundraiser code 908359 when checking out with your online order.

“Pandemic years 2020, 2021 and first half 2022 have been extremely challenging for nonprofit organizations,” said LTHS President Michael Okamura. “As all off-site community events were cancelled, LTHS was not able to energetically sell its unique merchandise unlike in previous years.

“But with this Panda Express Virtual Community Fundraiser on May 6, it’s a good start to rebuild and strengthen LTHS’ financial condition. So we ask for your support during this virtual fundraiser. Please share this with your family and friends all over the country and let them know of the good work LTHS continues to do on preserving and sharing the history of 138-year-old Little Tokyo, the unique ethnic neighborhood and cultural gem of L.A., one of four remaining Japantowns in the country.”

Panda Express is a local business established in 1983 by a local South Pasadena family who supports local and nationwide nonprofit organizations.

For more information, visit www.littletokyohs.org. Direct link to the fundraiser: https://www.community-fundraiser.com/virtual-fundraiser/events/promotions/d7302c43-262e-6f06-37ea-87e6f883ccda/en/landing