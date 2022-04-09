President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris applaud Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON – Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, voted on April 7 to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jackson was confirmed by a vote of 53-47.

“Today is a historic day,” said Hirono. “For the first time in our country’s history, an exceptionally qualified Black woman will serve on the Supreme Court — and the court’s decisions will be better as a result. Judge Jackson is a brilliant legal mind without an ideological axe to grind, and it is no surprise that she has received broad support across the political spectrum and across the country.

“Throughout the hearings, Judge Jackson displayed the intellect, integrity, and temperament necessary in a Supreme Court justice.

“Judge Jackson being on the Supreme Court will send such a powerful message of perseverance to everyone in this country, but in particular, to Black women and girls. She will make an exceptional justice and I was honored to vote confirm her to the highest court.”

On April 6, Hirono delivered remarks on the Senate floor in support of the nomination, highlighting Jackson’s impressive career and broad support, while condemning her Republican colleagues who refused to support the nomination. Additionally, Hirono spoke to the history Jackson will make as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Throughout the confirmation process, Hirono repeatedly expressed her support for Jackson’s historic nomination. All of the Democrats in the Senate voted for Jackson with the support of Republicans Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine.

“Today is a historic day for our nation with the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson,” said Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento). “I join in congratulating Judge Jackson on this magnificent accomplishment – her exemplary character, sharp legal acumen and commitment to justice are undeniable. While she makes history as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, it is her track record as a brilliant jurist that will bring a much-needed voice and perspective to our nation’s highest bench.

“This is a great day for American families and for our democracy. Judge Jackson’s historic confirmation brings us one step closer to achieving a government that is truly representative of the American people.”

Jackson, 51, who will be only the eighth justice in history who is not a white man, will replace Associate Justice Stephen Breyer after the court’s current term ends in late June or early July.