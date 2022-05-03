A private funeral service for Tammi Tamiye Mukai, 54-year-old, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Sansei, who peacefully passed away on February 4, 2022, in Buena Park, Calif., was held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Memorial Chapel of Kubota Mortuary with Rev. Alfred Tsuyuki of Konko Church of Los Angeles officiating.

Tammi is predeceased by her mother, Ethel Nishimura; aunts, Marsha (Ron) Black and Ayako (Nobus) Fujikawa; uncles, Sakaye (Helen) Nishimura, Minoru Nishimura, William Yokoyama and Glenn Hamaguchi. She is survived by her children, Deana and Jake Mukai; father, Tom Nishimura; sister, Kim Nishimura; step-brothers, Dan and Chris (Terry) Nishimura; uncle, Thomas (Chit) Yokoyama; aunts, Carol (Kenny) Nakano, Gail Hamaguchi, Toki Nishimura and Ann Yokoyama; boyfriend, Willy Aguilar; also survived by other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749 -1449