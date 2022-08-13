Victims of the 2012 Oak Creek shooting — Satwant Singh Kaleka, Paramjit Kaur, Prakash Singh, Ranjit Singh, Sita Singh and Subeg Singh — are remembered on Aug. 5 in New York. (United Sikhs)

WASHINGTON — On Aug. 5, the 10th anniversary of the Oak Creek, Wis., shooting at a Sikh gurdwara where six people were fatally shot and four injured, members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) released the following statements:

CAPAC Chair Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena): “Ten years ago, tragedy struck Oak Creek, Wis., when a white supremacist gunman opened fire in a Sikh gurdwara. Today, alongside the Oak Creek Sikh American community, and Sikh communities across the nation, we remember and honor the seven victims of this attack. Every American, regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity, deserves to feel safe at home and in their own community. It is now more important than ever that we unite to reject the white supremacy, xenophobia, and bigotry that continue to fan the flames of hate and put more lives at risk. CAPAC remains in solidarity with the Sikh American community as we continue to take action against hate in all its forms against all our communities.”

CAPAC First Vice Chair Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.): “Today, we remember the tragedy at Oak Creek Gurdwara ten years ago when our nation lost six Sikh Americans to a senseless act of violence as they prayed together as a community. As we continue to stand up against bigotry and racism, we honor and remember their lives as we strive to make the United States a better, more tolerant and accepting society. We are proud to be a diverse nation where there is no place for the kind of religious intolerance that took place at Oak Creek Gurdwara. By remembering the anniversary of the Oak Creek Gurdwara shooting, we recommit ourselves to the ideals of acceptance, equality, and mutual respect.”

CAPAC Whip Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Manhattan Beach): “Ten years ago, a white supremacist opened fire at a Sikh gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wis., killing six individuals and injuring four. On this anniversary, we honor the lives of the victims by celebrating the joys of the Sikh faith, and pursuing policies that actively combat bigotry and hate in all its forms. The community of Oak Creek has come together over the years to inspire hope in the face of such a hateful event. In this spirit, we recommit ourselves to protecting all Americans from senseless violence and racism.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.): “Ten years ago, a white supremacist, motivated by hatred and racism, took the lives of seven loved ones and wounded others as they worshiped at their gurdwara. Today, I’m sending strength to those throughout Oak Creek as I renew my commitment to stopping hate against the Sikh community, taking on white supremacy, and ending gun violence.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.): “Today, we remember the tragedy at Oak Creek Gurdwara eight years ago when our nation lost six Sikh Americans to a senseless act of violence as they prayed together as a community. As we continue to stand up against bigotry and racism, we honor and remember their lives as we strive to make the United States a better, more tolerant and accepting society. We are proud to be a diverse nation where there is no place for the kind of religious intolerance that took place at Oak Creek Gurdwara. By remembering the anniversary of the Oak Creek Gurdwara shooting, we recommit ourselves to the ideals of acceptance, equality, and mutual respect.”