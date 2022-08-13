SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Aug. 14, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We focus on health in the AAPI community with Bay Area health professionals and former guests.

Dr. Linda Shiue (pictured) is a doctor and professional chef combining her love for both professions in her award-winning book “Spicebox Kitchen.”

Testing for Hepatitis B can often be forgotten or overlooked. Richard So (pictured) of SF Hep B Free tells us why it’s so important in the AAPI community and how the Bay Area nonprofit is increasing awareness and education about Hep B.

Marisa Hamamoto (pictured) is a stroke survivor and founder of Infinite Flow, an inclusive dance company. Infinite Flow aims to defy stereotypes and create a space for the 61 million Americans who have a disability.

Plus a performance by singer Reigne Reario.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11; 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).