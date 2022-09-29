Jeanne Sakata and Nelson Lee in a scene from “Revenge Porn.”

Ammunition Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of “Revenge Porn or the Story of a Body,” a new play by Carla Ching, directed by Bernardo Cubria, through Oct. 9 at The Pico, 10508 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles.

When Kat Chan’s ex-husband posts revenge porn of her online and tags everyone she knows, she has to wrestle with a choice: be humane to someone she used to love or take him out in a very public way? A play about public shaming, ownership of women’s bodies and images, and the earthquakes that come from dissolving a marriage.

The cast: Tina Huang, Nelson Lee, Jeanne Sakata, Kahyun Kim, Roland Ruiz, Christopher Larkin.

Carla Ching

Ching is a native Angeleno who called New York City home for 16 years. Her plays include “Nomad Motel” (NNPN Rolling World Premiere at City Theatre, Pittsburgh, Horizon Theatre in Atlanta and Unicorn Theatre in Kansas City; New York premiere at The Atlantic Theatre in NYC), “The Two Kids That Blow Sh*t Up” (Artists at Play, Theatre Mu), “Fast Company” (South Coast Rep, Ensemble Studio Theatre), and “TBA” (2g). She is a co-recipient of the 2021 Horton Foote Playwriting Award from the Dramatists Guild and with Ammo, a recipient of The Los Angeles New Play Prize.

On television, Ching has written for “Graceland,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “I Love Dick,” “The First,” “Preacher,” “Home Before Dark” and the forthcoming “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” She is developing new projects with Monkey Paw and Superfrog for Amazon, Field Trip and Hivemind for FX, Shondaland for Netflix and Imminent Collision with Sameer Gadhia.

Tina Huang and Christopher Larkin

“Revenge Porn” was originally commissioned by Atlantic Theater Company and the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. It was developed during a residency at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Playwrights Conference in 2021, with support from The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. The play was workshopped in the 2021 Ammunition Writers’ Lab.

Roland Rui and Kahyun Kim

Showtimes: Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29-30, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 1, 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, Oct. 6-7, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, 2 amd 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m. General admission: $35.

Pay-what-you-can matinee on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. AAPI Affinity Night on Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. with talkback hosted by Nancy Yuen, sociologist, pop culture expert, author of “Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism” and co-author of “The Prevalence and Portrayal of Asian and Pacific Islanders Across 1,300 Popular Films.”

For reservations and information, email Ammunitiontheatreco@gmail.com or visit http://ammunitiontheatre.com.