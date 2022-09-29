Tadao Ogasawara, 85, died peacefully on August 29, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif. Tadao is survived by his wife of 62 years, Emiko; daughters, Julie (Arthur) Young and Jean (Keith) Koketsu; son, Glenn (Anh) Ogasawara; grandchildren, Nathan Koketsu, Taryn Ogasawara, Kelly Ogasawara, Daniel Young, and Sarah Young; siblings, Toshiko Ogasawara, Shizuko (Yuiichi) Arai, and Kazuo (Misako) Ogasawara in Japan; 18 nieces and nephews; and dozens of cousins in California and Washington. He was preceded in death by brothers, Takao Ogasawara (2016) and Hideo Ogasawara (1942).

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Venice Free Methodist Church, 4871 Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90066. In lieu of flowers, Tadao requested that donations be made to the Venice Free Methodist Church.