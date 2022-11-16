The Japanese American National Museum (JANM) has received a $2.55 million Multi-Year Operating Support Grant from the Perenchio Foundation.

This grant will support the museum’s general operations, including programming, community engagement, fundraising, and accessibility, over three years.

“We are immensely grateful to the Perenchio Foundation for this extraordinary investment in JANM to amplify our voice and examine how the lives, experiences, and culture of Japanese Americans intersect and resonate with the experiences of the many marginalized communities in the United States, past and present,” said Ann Burroughs, president and CEO. “Ours is an American story, and with this generous support, we will share it with hope and inspiration for generations to come.”

The Perenchio Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations that foster and support visual and performing arts in Los Angeles, particularly in historically underfunded communities. Their Multi-Year Operating Support Grants help provide support to visual and performing arts organizations in Los Angeles to strengthen their infrastructure and expand their ability to serve communities and create impactful experiences for current and future generations.

“Local arts organizations are at the very heart of LA’s vibrant creative scene. They help drive our economy, create new opportunities, and deepen cultural empathy,” Perenchio Foundation Executive Director Stephania Ramirez said. “We are investing in these vital organizations to help them build a foundation to thrive and grow.”