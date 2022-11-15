Romeo Degolacion salutes Tsutomu Ige during a Veterans Day ceremony at Nikkei Senior Gardens in Arleta on Friday.

By GWEN MURANAKA, Rafu Senior Editor

ARLETA — Nikkei Senior Gardens in Arleta honored their residents who served in the armed forces in a ceremony on Friday.

Each veteran was recognized with a special commemorative pin and their portraits have been placed on a Wall of Honor at the senior living facility.

Susan Hirasuna of Fox11 interviews Tomio Muranaka.

The following veterans were honored: Yoichi Baba, Sadao Dairiki, Richard Hirasuna, Tsutomu Ige, Wilbur Sato, George Kobayashi, James Jonokuchi, Tomio Muranaka, George Seko, Harry Shimato, William Ota, Tadao Okui (non-resident, board member), Rollin Sugi and Ted Tetsuo Yasunaga.

Boy Scout Troop 435 from Glendale assisted during the event. Romeo Degolacion pinned each veteran. The ceremony was supported by Bristol Hospice.

The gathering of family and residents was asked to repeat a pledge to the veterans: “On this Veterans Day, we remember the service of our veterans, and renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free.”

Special recognition was given to Yasunaga, who served in the 522nd Field Artillery Battalion, part of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, during World War II.

Stan Date, Nikkei Senior Gardens board chair, explained that Yasunaga would lead the gathering in singing the national anthem, but because he was turning 101 years old, he would let Date do the honors.

Yasunaga was recognized with a large cake and the gathering sang “Happy Birthday.”

Photos by GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo