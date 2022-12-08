Noboru Yonemoto, a San Francisco-born Kibei Nisei, long-time resident of Torrance, passed away on November 15, 2022, at age 93. He is preceded by his first wife, Sachiko; and their son, Dean; second wife, Joyce; his brother, Kunio; and parents, Jiichiro and Yonee. He is survived by his son, Mark; siblings, Sumio (Junko), Kiiko (Isamu), Hiroshi (Fumie), and Yutaka (Mariko); stepson, Brian; grandson, Kody; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives in the United States and Japan.

A private funeral service was held at Koyasan Buddhist Temple officiated by Bishop Emeritus Taisen Miyata and Bishop Yuju Matsumoto, December 3, with burial at The Mortuary at Green Hills on December 5.

