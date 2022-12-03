GLENDALE — Shoseian “Whispering Pine” Teahouse, located in Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale, will host a Holiday Tea and Martial Arts Day on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The schedule is as follows:

10 to 10:45 a.m.: Urasenke tea ceremony, first seating by Nakada Shachu

11 to 11:20 a.m.: Katori Shinto Ryu, “old school” martial arts demo by Riichi Kitano and Masashi Odate

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Urasenke tea ceremony, second seating by Nakata Shachu

12:20 to 12:40 p.m.: Aikido, Kobayashi Ryu by Robert Ishibashi sensei and L.A. Aiki Kai

12:45 to 1 p.m.: Karate, Gosoku Ryu by Soke Tak Kubota and International Karate Association

1:15 to 2 p.m.: Urasenke tea ceremony, third seating by Nakata Shachu

The event will also include a Japanese gift table, Japanese sweets and snack table, and DJ music by Yui Sensational.

Entry to the garden and martial arts demonstrations are free.

Limited seating for tea; $20 donation per person. RSVP by Dec. 15 required. Go to www.glendaleteahouse.org and select the tea seating you will attend and number of tickets.

Friends of Shoseian is a nonprofit organization. Contributions can be tax-deductible.