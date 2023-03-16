The Little Tokyo Parkinson’s Support Group at Union Church will hold a meeting on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Union Church of L.A., 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro Street) in Little Tokyo.

Melody Ouyoung

Guest speaker will be Melody Ouyoung, M.S., CCC-SLP-Lac, a speech-language pathologist with over 30 years of experience. She is manager of speech pathology at Keck Medical Center of USC and has established outstanding dysphagia and voice programs specialized in head and neck cancer, voice disorders, and neurologically involved patients.

Ouyoung is also a licensed acupuncturist who has applied traditional Chinese medicine principles to her challenging dysphagia and voice patients with positive clinical outcomes. She has trained rehabilitation physicians, speech clinicians and special education teachers in the topics of dysphagia, voice, speech, autism and myofunctional disorders both nationally and internationally.

She has conducted workshops in Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, and India, and also written and published many articles and handbooks.

Members, new members, family, relatives, caregivers, and anyone interested in Parkinson’s disease are welcome to attend.

If you have any questions or concerns, call the church office (213) 629-3876 on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday, or Yoko Kawaguchi at (626) 571-1796 or Lorraine Arakaki at (626) 282-7366. RSVP would be appreciated.