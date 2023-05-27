PASADENA—A rare opportunity to experience an authentic Japanese tea ceremony will be offered on Sunday, May 28, during the second fundraising bazaar presented by Koreisha Senior Care & Advocacy (KSCA) to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Shumei America Pasadena Center, 2430 E. Colorado Blvd.

The tea ceremony will be demonstrated by Urasenke Tankokai members, under the guidance of Master Soshin Abe. Ticket price of $7 per person includes tea and sweet cakes. Advance reservations may be made by emailing saekodickinson@gmail.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the bazaar on the day of the event.

KSCA, formed in 2016 in response to the sale of nonprofit Keiro SeniorCare facilities to the for-profit Pacifica Companies, has embarked on a fundraising campaign to re-establish culturally sensitive services to Nikkei seniors in Southern California.

The public is invited to select from hundreds of unique items that will be for sale in the Shunmei meeting hall and patio. Underground parking will be available free of charge along with street parking.

For additional information, contact Kenji Irie, (213) 200-2391; Kyoko Watanabe, (213) 572-7743; Sayoko Inoue, (323) 273-2383; Rieko Johnson, (310) 245-2958; or Masano Seo, (626) 675-6436.