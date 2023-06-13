Darrell Kunitomi gave a presentation on his uncle, Pvt. 1st Class Ted Fujioka (inset), on May 21 at Faith United Methodist Church in Torrance.

Fujioka grew up in Hollywood, was incarcerated with his family at the Santa Anita Racetrack in 1942, volunteered from behind barbed wire at Heart Mountain to serve with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and was killed in action in Europe at the age of 19.

His grave is in France and his photo is proudly displayed in the home of every family member.

Kunitomi, pictured holding up one of his uncle’s letters, recently told Fujioka’s story in The Los Angeles Times, where he is the company historian and tour guide.

The event was sponsored by the Greater L.A. Chapter of JACL.

Photo by Kathee Yamamoto