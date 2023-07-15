August 12, 1919 — June 22, 2023

Ine Fujimoto, 103, passed away on June 22, 2023, at Lifespire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho, N.M. She was born in Portland, Ore., but resided for most of her life in Chicago. She proudly recalled working at the company that made the scale used to weigh Bushman the Lincoln Park Zoo gorilla before her marriage. She enjoyed travel with her late husband, Shigeyoshi. She is survived by her children: Patricia Brueckner (Robert), Roger (Lena El-Chahabi), and Richard (Jan Crowe); 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.