GARDENA — Warren Furutani will discuss his recently published memoir, “ac-tiv-ist, noun: a person who works to bring about political or social change,” on Saturday, July 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall, Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

Furutani writes about his more than 50 years of being a student, community and political activist. The book reflects his perspective from different times in his life and his personal evolution and growth. It covers his role in helping organize the Asian and Pacific Islander American social justice movement, his career in community service, education and politics (Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education, Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees, California State Assembly), and a perspective on current issues and lessons learned.

This program is free to the public. Books will be available for sale through pre-order when registering. To register, go to: https://gvjci.wufoo.com/forms/m1vtc8rg00udiju/

For questions, contact Stephanie Mayeda at smayeda@jci-gardena.org.