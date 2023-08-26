A Celebration of Life service for the late Julianne “Juli” Sachiko Yoshimura, 25-year-old, Los Angeles-born, resident of Montebello, who passed away on August 10, 2023, will be held on Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m. at Lake Avenue Church, 393 N. Lake Ave. in Pasadena. Casual attire is requested. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made “In Honor of Julianne Yoshimura” to UCLA Colorectal Cancer Prevention Fund (www.engage.ucla.edu/yoshimura) or Lake Avenue Church (www.lakeave.org/about/giving).

Juli is survived by her parents, Dan and Eileen Yoshimura; sister, Jennifer (Andrew) Hyles; niece, Kiriko Hyles; sweetheart, Joey Cavazos; dogs, Chessie and Junie; she is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

