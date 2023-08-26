A celebration of life event for the late Leland Hisato Hayashi, 83-year-old, longtime resident of San Gabriel, who passed away on July 22, 2023, will be held on Sunday, September 10, 11 a.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The family kindly requests in lieu of koden and flowers, donations be made to the JANM in Leland’s memory.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Carol Hayashi, and brother, Eugene Hayashi; he is survived by: his children, Kristen Hayashi and Brian (Jinsun) Hayashi; grandson, Kayden Hayashi; brother, David (Deborah) Hayashi; sister-in-law, Helen Hayashi; he is also survived by nieces, cousins and other relatives.

