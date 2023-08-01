SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo Buddhist Church, a Jodo Shinshu temple, will hold its 2023 Obon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 12 to 4 p.m.

Bon Odori will be held outdoors at 1 p.m., followed by a performance by Ichimi Daiko at 2:30 p.m.

The last dance practice was held on July 27, but everyone is invited to participate — no experience necessary.

Food, along with new and used Asian “stuff,” will be sold.

The church is located at 6996 Ontario Rd., San Luis Obispo. For more information, call (805) 595-2625 or visit www.slobuddhistchurch.org.