“Spirited Away” (Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi, 2001) will be screened at selected theaters through Nov. 1.

Sunday, Oct. 29, at 4 and 7 p.m. (dubbed)

Monday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m. (dubbed)

Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. (subtitled)

Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. (dubbed)

Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s wondrous fantasy adventure is a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the history of animation.

Chihiro’s family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents, and return to the normal world.

Overflowing with imaginative creatures and thrilling storytelling, “Spirited Away” became a worldwide smash hit, and is one of the most critically-acclaimed films of all time.

Run time: 2 hours and 15 minutes. For theater locations and reservations, go to: www.fathomevents.com