WASHINGTON – Sens. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) joined 34 other senators on Oct. 19 in issuing a statement warning that a humanitarian collapse in Gaza would threaten regional stability.

“We urge the swift implementation of sustained access for humanitarian aid, including water and medical supplies, to save civilian lives in Gaza,” Hirono and the group wrote.

Duckworth, a longtime and steadfast supporter of Israel’s right to defend itself and its people, specifically called for restoration of essential services like water as well as the safe, swift return of the hostages currently being held by Hamas.

“We must work as hard as we can to bring about a tomorrow for both Israelis and Palestinians alike where their skies won’t be marred with missiles and their streets won’t be scarred with blood,” said Duckworth. “So that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I’m going to roll out of this chamber, head back to my office and keep fighting to get our hostages home. To get our ally Israel the aid and support they need. To get basic humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“Then, tonight, when I go home, I’m going to hold my daughters in my arms until they wriggle free. And every moment that that hug lasts, I’m going to be more aware than ever how lucky I am to still be able to squeeze them tight.”

Hirono and Duckworth were joined by Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Angus King (I-Maine), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Jon Tester (D-Mont), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.).