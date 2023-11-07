Alvin Takamori holding his painting “Am I Just a Number?,” which won first place in the Torrance Artists’ Guild 2021 Members Art Show. Nov. 2, 2021.

The Greater Los Angeles Chapter JACL presents a virtual program on Zoom, “Japanese American Artists of the South Bay,” on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Featuring local artists working in different mediums: pastel artist Mike Ishikawa, batik artist Donna Nakasone, traditional sumi-e artist Asako Ota, multidisciplinary artist Yoshie Sakai, who works with video, sculpture, installation and performance, and watercolor and acrylic painter Alvin Takamori, who will also serve as moderator.

Born in Los Angeles as the younger of two boys to an accountant and a seamstress from Hawaii, Takamori grew up in Gardena. The encouragement of a kindergarten teacher introduced him to painting, and he’s been attracted to a creative life ever since.

After studying physics at Occidental College from 1979-1981, the desire to pursue creative interests led to a transfer to study industrial design at CSU Long Beach.

In 1987, he began working at the studio of one of his former instructors, Stacy Dukes. There he was primarily a craftsman, building custom signage, displays, and benches and installing them. But he also did work as a draftsman, sculptor, model maker, designer and photographer.

With the development of computer technology, Takamori transitioned to a career in graphic design. For many years, he has created the graphics from ideation to production for the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, including flyers, posters, postcards, programs, calendars and signs.

In the last decade, Takamori has returned to fine art, painting watercolors and acrylics. In his work, he depicts nature, family and community.

To RSVP and receive Zoom link, email Louise Sakamoto at greaterlajacl@gmail.com.