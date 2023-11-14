SACRAMENTO — Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) released the following statement on Oct. 26 after the passing of Phil Isenberg, former Sacramento mayor, state assemblymember and community leader:

Phil Isenberg

“My heart breaks with the passing of my dear friend Phil Isenberg. Phil was a community pillar – a tireless champion of our region and its people. From City Hall to the State Capitol, and every endeavor since, Phil was deeply invested in everything he did.

“Our friendship began when Phil and my late husband, Bob Matsui, were both elected to the City Council in 1971. From the very beginning, Phil was intelligent, hard-working, honest, and practical. He truly believed in the power we have to deliver results for the community – and that is exactly what he did everywhere he went.

“Yet even with all of his lofty professional accomplishments, Phil simply enjoyed life. His stories and sense of humor would light up the room, and his warmth emanated to all those fortunate enough to know him. His impact will be forever felt in our great city, and his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us forward.

“My prayers are with Marilyn and all of Phil’s family and friends during this difficult time. Phil will truly be missed.”

Isenberg died on Oct. 26 at the age of 84. He served on the City Council and as mayor from 1975 to 1982 and in the Assembly from 1982 to 1996. Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Araki Isenberg.