Teruo Jim Fukumoto passed away on August 14, 2023. He was born on July 22, 1936, in Los Angeles to Shigeshi and Mie Fukumoto. Teruo graduated from Belmont High School. Teruo was a gardener who served families in the Palos Verdes and Rolling Hills areas for over 40 years.

Teruo was a big fan of the Dodgers and also enjoyed watching the Lakers and Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed playing poker and spending time with family and friends.

Teruo is survived by his daughters, Patricia Fukumoto and Joyce (Ben) Binek; son, Peter (Eva) Fukumoto; and grandson, Joshua.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Calvary Chapel South Bay Fellowship Hall, 19300 S. Vermont Avenue, Gardena, CA 90248,

(310) 352-3333, ccsouthbay.org.

Teruo’s ashes will be scattered at sea.