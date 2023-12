Family celebration of life for Yoshihiro Akira, 75, resident of Huntington Beach, who passed away peacefully at the UCLA Medical Center, was held on Friday, November 30, 2023, at the Wintersburg Presbyterian Church in Santa Ana.

Akira is survived by his wife, Marilyn; brother, Eiji (Susan); nephews and nieces, Joe and Jon Yoshihiro, Ryan and Megan Britt, and Mallory Romero; and sisters-in-law, Doris (Richard) Romero, Carol Kumai, and Marlene (Pat) Britt.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441