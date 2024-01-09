The evening’s winners included lead actor Steven Yeun, creator Lee Sung Jin and lead actress Ali Wong of “Beef.”

Rafu Wire Service and Staff Reports

Netflix’s “Beef,” a dark comedy-drama about a road-rage incident, won three awards at the Golden Globes ceremony held Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” was named Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, beating “All the Light We Cannot See,” “Daisy Jones and the Six,” “Fargo,” “Fellow Travelers” and “Lessons in Chemistry.”

Steven Yeun won in the category of Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his portrayal of Danny Cho in “Beef.” Also nominated were David Oyelowo for “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” Jon Hamm for “Fargo,” Matt Bomer for “Fellow Travelers,” Sam Claflin for “Daisy Jones and the Six” and Woody Harrelson for “White House Plumbers.”

Ali Wong won in the category of Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her portrayal of Amy Lau in “Beef.” Also nominated were Brie Larson for “Lessons in Chemistry,” Elizabeth Olsen for “Love & Death,” Juno Temple for “Fargo,” Rachel Weisz for “Dead Ringers” and Riley Keough for “Daisy Jones and the Six.”

With their first Golden Globe nominations, Yeun and Wong became the first actors of Asian descent to win in their categories.

In her speech, Wong said that the friendships she made with the cast and crew “will always be the best thing that came out of ‘Beef.’”

She also thanked her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta, with whom she shares two children, saying, “It’s because of you that I’m able to be a working mother.”

Wong is also known for her comedy special “Baby Cobra” and the movie “Always Be My Maybe.”

Yeun — also an Emmy nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — said, “I’m just so thankful. I am just the recipient of a long line of compassionate love and protection and goodwill, so I appreciate this.”

In 2021, Yeun received an Academy Award nomination for his leading role in “Minari.”

In his speech, Lee joked, “Our show is actually based on a real road-rage incident that actually happened to me, so I’d be remiss not to thank that driver. Sir, I hope you honk and yell and inspire others for years to come.”

Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” was named best animated film.

Renowned animator Hayao Miyazaki won the award for Best Motion Picture-Animated for “The Boy and the Heron,” marking the first time a film by a Japanese director has won in the category, which was created in 2007.

Toshio Suzuki, producer of Studio Ghibli Inc., Miyazaki’s production company, said in a statement that the win “feels exceptional” and expressed hope that it will provide “bright news” amid unfortunate events in Japan since the start of the year.

Written and directed by the 83-year-old Miyazaki, “The Boy and the Heron” was the first original anime in history to top the North American box office after its release in December, according to U.S. media.

The film follows a Japanese boy, Mahito, during World War II. After his mother dies, he moves to a new town and meets a talking heron that takes him to a magical tower where he enters a fantasy world.

Also nominated were Makoto Shinkai’s “Suzume”; Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” based on the Nintendo video game franchise; Peter Sohn’s Pixar film “Elemental”; Disney’s “Wish”; and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

In the category of Best Original Score-Motion Picture, which included both live-action and animated films, Joe Hisaishi (“The Boy and the Heron” ) was among the nominees. The award went to Ludwig Göransson for “Oppenheimer.”

“Past Lives,” written and directed by Celine Song, received five nominations but took home no awards. It was nominated for: Best Motion Picture-Drama (winner: “Oppenheimer”), Best Motion Picture-Non-English Language (winner: “Anatomy of a Fall”), Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama for Greta Lee (winner: Lily Gladstone for “Killers of the Flower Moon”); Best Director-Motion Picture (winner: Christopher Nolan for “Oppenheimer”); and Best Screenplay-Motion Picture (winners: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for “Anatomy of a Fall”).

Charles Melton, who played Joe Yoo in “May December,” was among the nominees for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. The award went to Robert Downey Jr. for “Oppenheimer.”

Filipino American comedian Jo Koy hosted the 81st edition of “Hollywood’s biggest party,” which was broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. He was taking his first turn hosting a major awards show. Simu Liu (“Barbie”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”) were among the presenters.