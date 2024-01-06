The Japanese American National Museum (JANM) mourns the passing of Alan Nishio. A lifelong educator and community activist, Nishio was a prominent voice in efforts to ensure that the Japanese American experience is never forgotten, and a founding leader, board member, and trusted advisor to numerous Little Tokyo organizations.

Alan Nishio

Born in Manzanar concentration camp in 1945, Nishio began his political activism at the University of California, Berkeley, in the 1960s. After earning his master’s degree at the University of Southern California, he went on to found the UCLA Asian American Studies Center.

Nishio was a founding member of the National Coalition for Redress/Reparations (now Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress), the Little Tokyo People’s Rights Organization, former board chair of the Little Tokyo Service Center, and a board member of the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center.

He was a mentor for many activists in the Japanese American community, including those in the Manzanar Committee. Alan also was an active charter member of JANM, where he regularly spoke in public programs and was honored at its annual benefit in 2008.

“We are devastated by the loss of Alan, a giant in our community,” said Ann Burroughs, JANM president and CEO. “His lifelong dedication to educating future generations about the injustice of the World War II incarceration was evident in his recent visit to the Ireichō with his wife Yvonne, where he shared powerful stories of family history with his grandchildren and, generously, with readers of Discover Nikkei. We will honor his legacy by redoubling our efforts to ensure that what happened to Japanese Americans never happens to any other group, and by standing firm in the face of discrimination and prejudice.

“His devotion to community service will be long remembered. We will light up the JANM beacon each night until the end of January to remember him and to honor his life.”