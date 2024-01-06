TOKYO — The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo issued the following statement on Jan. 5:

“In the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck Japan’s central region on New Year’s Day, the United States stands unwaveringly with our friend and ally, Japan. Recognizing the situation’s human urgency and the increasing toll on the affected communities, we have promptly responded to Japan’s acceptance of our offer of assistance.

“Our immediate $100,000 aid package through Peace Winds Japan is just the beginning of our support. It includes essential resources like blankets, water, and medical supplies. We understand that the challenges in Ishikawa Prefecture are significant, with access to the disaster-hit areas being severely hampered.

“Our commitment goes beyond this initial contribution, and we stand ready to provide additional support as needed and requested, in line with our deep-rooted alliance. The United States will continue to stand with Japan through the immediate response and the longer recovery and rebuild journey.”

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel told Kyodo News, “When Japan is in a time of need, we’re here to support them, both civilian with resources, military with logistics.”

He said that helicopters would help in moving resources in and out of the area, and a range of assistance — from food, water, blankets, medical support to military engineers for bridges and roads — is on the table.

“And this is a down-payment,” Emanuel added. “If they need more, they know they can always call.”

President Joe Biden said in a statement, “Jill and I are praying for the people of Japan who have been impacted by the terrible earthquake. My administration is in touch with Japanese officials, and the United States stands ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Japanese people. As close allies, the United States and Japan share a deep bond of friendship that unites our people. Our thoughts are with the Japanese people during this difficult time.”

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this awful tragedy in Japan. We mourn every life lost and pray for the safe and speedy rescue of all of the remaining survivors. The people of Japan and Hawaii have long shared a special bond. As the search and rescue process continues and the long, difficult work of recovery begins, we extend our aloha to the people of Japan.”