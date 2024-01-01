Jordy Ito makes mochi with grandma Kathie Umemoto at the Senshin Buddhist Temple mochitsuki held on Dec. 16. Mochitsuki is a tradition that brings together members of all ages. According to Senshin, it is the closeness that mochitsuki and other temple activities foster that has kept the temple so strong and centered. About 200 people pitched in and pounded 550 pounds of mochi gome into delicious rice cakes. The next day, people came by to pick up mochi and the temple held an o-soji clean-up. (Photo courtesy Senshin Buddhist Temple)