October 3, 1932 – August 11, 2023

Bill Nishitsuji, 90-year-old, Colorado-born, resident of Fullerton, passed away on August 11, 2023. He is survived by his loving family: daughters, Lori (Kevin Pratt), Wendy and Deron Nishitsuji; grandchildren, Matthew Jacoby, Amanda, Lauren and Lindsey Liu; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial service will be held at Wintersburg Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 2, 2023, with Rev. Ted Esaki officiating. 2000 N. Fairview St., Santa Ana, CA 92706.

The family kindly requests aloha casual or your favorite Dodger attire.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441